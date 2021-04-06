Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.76%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.76% at 12548.6 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 3.76%, Divis Laboratories Ltd gained 2.13% and Cipla Ltd jumped 2.00%.

The Nifty Pharma index has increased 70.00% over last one year compared to the 81.64% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.43% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.31% to close at 14683.5 while the SENSEX increased 0.09% to close at 49201.39 today.

