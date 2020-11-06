Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 2.12%, NIFTY jumps 1.18%

Nifty Private Bank index closed up 2.12% at 14882.7 today. The index has gained 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, RBL Bank Ltd added 4.01%, IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 3.39% and City Union Bank Ltd gained 3.22%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 2.09% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.85% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.18% to close at 12263.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.34% to close at 41893.06 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)