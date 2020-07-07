Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index records a surge of 2.66%

Nifty Private Bank index ended up 2.66% at 12499 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bandhan Bank Ltd jumped 10.58%, IndusInd Bank Ltd rose 6.13% and RBL Bank Ltd added 5.00%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has decreased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 6.57% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 2.07% and Nifty PSE index has slid 2.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.33% to close at 10799.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.51% to close at 36674.52 today.

