Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index rises 3.87%, NIFTY jumps 1.86%

Nifty Private Bank index closed up 3.87% at 19366.05 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd gained 5.06%, Axis Bank Ltd jumped 4.67% and RBL Bank Ltd added 4.45%.

The Nifty Private Bank index is up 17.00% over last one year compared to the 26.99% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 3.80% and Nifty Financial Services index added 3.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.86% to close at 14982 while the SENSEX added 2.07% to close at 50781.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)