Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 0.94%

The Nifty PSE index has soared 14.00% over last one year compared to the 10.87% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 0.85% and Nifty Energy index increased 0.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.24% to close at 17754.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.21% to close at 60348.09 today.
