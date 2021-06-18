Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 2.37%

Nifty PSE index closed down 2.37% at 3566.95 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 4.29%, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped 3.88% and Coal India Ltd slipped 3.78%.

The Nifty PSE index has increased 45.00% over last one year compared to the 55.41% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 1.95% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.05% to close at 15683.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.04% to close at 52344.45 today.

