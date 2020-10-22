Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 1.29%

Nifty PSE index closed up 1.29% at 2282.9 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd gained 4.33%, NTPC Ltd rose 2.86% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 2.24%.

The Nifty PSE index is down 33.00% over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.00% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.35% to close at 11896.45 while the SENSEX is down 0.37% to close at 40558.49 today.

