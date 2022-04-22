Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.10% at 2786.75 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India slipped 3.04%, Indian Bank shed 2.65% and Bank of Baroda dropped 2.15%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 42.00% over last one year compared to the 19.20% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index is down 2.10% and Nifty Metal index is down 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.27% to close at 17171.95 while the SENSEX is down 1.23% to close at 57197.15 today.

