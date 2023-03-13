Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.87%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.87% at 3746.55 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra slipped 4.66%, UCO Bank shed 4.50% and Central Bank of India fell 4.18%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 41.00% over last one year compared to the 3.15% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.51% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 2.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.49% to close at 17154.3 while the SENSEX is down 1.52% to close at 58237.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)