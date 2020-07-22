Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 1.56%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.56% at 1449.2 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India dropped 3.38%, Bank of Maharashtra fell 2.93% and Central Bank of India shed 2.45%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 50.00% over last one year compared to the 1.75% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.26% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.27% to close at 11132.6 while the SENSEX has slid 0.16% to close at 37871.52 today.

