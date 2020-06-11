Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.89%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.12%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 3.89% at 1340.85 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India shed 5.62%, Indian Overseas Bank fell 5.21% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd slipped 4.31%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 57.00% over last one year compared to the 16.83% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.78% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 2.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 2.12% to close at 9902 while the SENSEX has dropped 2.07% to close at 33538.37 today.

