Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.97%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.72%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 3.97% at 3053.7 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank shed 5.80%, Canara Bank dropped 5.70% and Bank of Baroda slipped 4.30%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 2.78% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 3.44% and Nifty Realty index has slid 2.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.72% to close at 17327.35 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.73% to close at 58098.92 today.

