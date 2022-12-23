Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 6.06%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.77%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 6.06% at 3888.6 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank shed 14.66%, Union Bank of India fell 11.29% and Central Bank of India dropped 9.95%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 53.00% over last one year compared to the 4.30% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 4.99% and Nifty Metal index has slid 4.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.77% to close at 17806.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.61% to close at 59845.29 today.

