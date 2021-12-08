Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.57%, NIFTY climbs 1.71%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.57% at 2722.55 today. The index has slipped 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank rose 5.13%, State Bank of India added 3.12% and Bank of Baroda jumped 2.85%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 30.44% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.51% and Nifty Auto index gained 2.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.71% to close at 17469.75 while the SENSEX increased 1.76% to close at 58649.68 today.

