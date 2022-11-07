JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 4.46%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 4.46% at 3690.15 today. The index has gained 22.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda added 9.55%, Union Bank of India rose 5.97% and Bank of India gained 5.53%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 1.60% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 1.58% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.47% to close at 18202.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.39% to close at 61185.15 today.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:00 IST

