Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.72%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.72% at 3255.65 today. The index has lost 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Allahabad Bank rose 4.48%, Bank of Baroda gained 4.15% and Bank of India jumped 2.55%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 11.37% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.07% and Nifty IT index is down 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.05% to close at 11916.75 while the SENSEX increased 0.06% to close at 39839.25 today.

