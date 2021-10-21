Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.73%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.73% at 2836.6 today. The index has added 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank rose 6.58%, Union Bank of India gained 6.18% and Bank of Maharashtra jumped 5.01%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 116.00% over last one year compared to the 52.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 2.53% and Nifty Metal index is down 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.48% to close at 18178.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.55% to close at 60923.5 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)