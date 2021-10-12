Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.08%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.08% at 2649 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank rose 9.60%, Canara Bank gained 5.89% and Indian Overseas Bank added 4.27%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 102.00% over last one year compared to the 50.80% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.47% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.26% to close at 17991.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.25% to close at 60284.31 today.

