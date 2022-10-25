Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.50%

-
The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 2.59% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.24% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.42% to close at 17656.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.48% to close at 59543.96 today.
