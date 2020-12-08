Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 7.13%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 7.13% at 1857.55 today. The index has added 35.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank jumped 16.70%, Indian Bank gained 14.90% and Punjab National Bank added 13.57%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 12.19% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.23% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.28% to close at 13392.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 45608.51 today.

