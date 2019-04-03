Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 2.72%

PSU Bank index closed down 2.72% at 3332.1 today. The index has added 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, fell 4.76%, dropped 4.05% and shed 3.92%.

The PSU Bank index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 13.65% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has slid 2.34% and has dropped 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 0.59% to close at 11643.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.46% to close at 38877.12 today.

