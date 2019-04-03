Negative market breadth

Stocks hovered in positive zone in afternoon trade. At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 147.52 points or 0.38% at 39,204.17. The was up 30.05 points or 0.26% at 11,743.25

The sentiment continued to be upbeat amid positive Asian cues. Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Benchmarks pared gains in mid-morning trade and turned range bound in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.26%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.16%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1187 shares rose and 1209 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.37%), (up 2.24%), (up 1.98%), IndusInd (up 1.6%) and (up 1.53%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 1.47%), (down 1.19%) and (down 0.55%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

was down 0.15%. EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, has been selected by of to automate the bank's operational processes using the platform. Ahli United is one of the pioneering banks in to innovate its operations using RPA. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 April 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday following a report that said the US and are closer to reaching a trade agreement.

The US and are set to resume trade negotiations in on Wednesday, following last week's talks in Ahead of the meeting, said the two countries "expect to make more headway" in this week's talks. Both economic powerhouses are closer to reaching a deal, according to

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed with small gains on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in the red.

In economic reports, a report on long-lasting factory goods, or durable goods, in February showed a 1.6% decline, the Commerce Department said.

