Shares trade in range; PSU OMCs decline

Key benchmarks were trading in a narrow range with decent gains in early afternoon trade. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 109.48 points or 0.28% at 39,166.13. The index was up 18.10 points or 0.15% at 11,731.30.

The sentiment continued to be upbeat amid positive Asian cues. Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Benchmarks pared gains in mid-morning trade and turned range bound in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.23%. The BSE Small-Cap index were up 0.17%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On BSE, 1146 shares rose and 1145 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

Shares of the three state-run companies (PSU OMCs) fell after prices firmed up in international market. HPCL (down 3.10%), BPCL (down 2.80%) and (IOCL) (down 1.39%) declined.

Higher could increase under-recoveries of PSU OMCs on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed pricing of petrol and diesel.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for May 2019 settlement was up 45 cents at $69.82 a barrel. The contract rose 36 cents, or 0.52% to settle at $69.37 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Overseas, Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday following a report that said the US and are closer to reaching a trade agreement.

The US and are set to resume trade negotiations in on Wednesday, following last week's talks in Ahead of the meeting, said the two countries "expect to make more headway" in this week's talks. Both economic powerhouses are closer to reaching a deal, according to

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed with small gains on Tuesday, while the ended in the red.

In economic reports, a report on long-lasting factory goods, or durable goods, in February showed a 1.6% decline, the Commerce Department said.

