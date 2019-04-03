Shares hold firm at higher levels; IT shares decline

Key equity indices were trading near day's high in morning trade. At 10:35 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 178.19 points or 0.46% at 39,234.84. The index was up 35.85 points or 0.31% at 11,749.05. Positive Asian cues boosted investors sentiment.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index and the BSE Small-Cap index were up by 0.50% each.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1207 shares rose and 741 shares fell. A total of 126 shares were unchanged.

Most IT shares declined. (down 1.45%), (down 1.17%), (down 0.84%), (down 0.68%), (down 0.67%) and (down 0.07%), edged lower. (up 0.43%), (up 0.96%) and (up 1.74%), edged higher.

was down 0.69%. EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, has been selected by Al Ahli of to automate the bank's operational processes using the platform. is one of the pioneering banks in to innovate its operations using RPA. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 April 2019.

were in demand. (up 2.4%), (up 2.09%), (up 1.63%), (up 1.46%), (up 1.42%), (up 1.39%), (up 0.89%), NMDC (up 0.62%), (up 0.3%) and (up 0.07%), edged higher.

Overseas, Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday following a report that said the US and are closer to reaching a trade agreement.

The US and are set to resume trade negotiations in on Wednesday, following last week's talks in Ahead of the meeting, said the two countries "expect to make more headway" in this week's talks. Both economic powerhouses are closer to reaching a deal, according to

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed with small gains on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in the red.

In economic reports, a report on long-lasting factory goods, or durable goods, in February showed a 1.6% decline, the Commerce Department said.

