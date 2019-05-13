Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 5.00%, NIFTY Crashes 1.16%

PSU Bank index closed down 5.00% at 2871.45 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 9.76%, slipped 8.96% and shed 8.32%.

The PSU Bank index has increased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.16% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has slid 4.37% and has slid 3.78% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 1.16% to close at 11148.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.99% to close at 37090.82 today.

