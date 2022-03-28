Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.22%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.22% at 2736.9 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda gained 3.18%, Central Bank of India shed 2.43% and Punjab & Sind Bank dropped 2.23%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 29.00% over last one year compared to the 18.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 0.91% and Nifty Bank index gained 0.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.40% to close at 17222 while the SENSEX added 0.40% to close at 57593.49 today.

