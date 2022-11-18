JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit rises 51.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Bharat Electronics signs license agreement with R&DE (E), DRDO
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.53%

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.53% at 3849.25 today. The index is up 22.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra gained 8.66%, Indian Overseas Bank added 5.43% and Union Bank of India rose 5.20%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 3.06% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.18% and Nifty PSE index is down 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.20% to close at 18307.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.14% to close at 61663.48 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU