Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.53%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.53% at 3849.25 today. The index is up 22.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra gained 8.66%, Indian Overseas Bank added 5.43% and Union Bank of India rose 5.20%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 3.06% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.18% and Nifty PSE index is down 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.20% to close at 18307.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.14% to close at 61663.48 today.

