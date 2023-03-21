Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.65%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.65% at 3677.65 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda gained 2.71%, Indian Bank jumped 2.54% and Union Bank of India rose 2.28%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 36.00% over last one year compared to the 0.06% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 1.46% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.70% to close at 17107.5 while the SENSEX added 0.77% to close at 58074.68 today.

