Market at day's high; Nifty climbs 17,100; PSU banks advance

The key equity indices traded near the day's high with strong gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 17,100 level. Consumer durables, PSU bank and financial services shares advanced while IT, FMCG, healthcare stocks declined.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 435.7 points or 0.76% to 58,064.65. The Nifty 50 index added 118.95 points or 0.70% to 17,107.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.63%.

The market breadth was positive.

On the BSE, 2,033 shares rose and 1,410 shares fell. A total of 146 shares were unchanged.

Investors look ahead to the outcome of US Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled tomorrow, to see how the central bank will proceed in its fight against inflation in light of the shakeup in the banking sector.

Numbers to track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.359 from 7.334 previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 82.64, compared with its close of 82.5650 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2023 settlement declined 0.51% to Rs 59,200.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 103.33.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.14% to 3.517.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2023 settlement was up 61 cents or 0.83% to $74.40 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.29% to 3,664.55. The index was down 1.74% in past trading session.

Bank of Baroda (up 2.43%), UCO Bank (up 2.26%), Indian Bank (up 2.24%), Canara Bank (up 1.64%) and Union Bank of India (up 1.42%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.22%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.19%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.96%), Bank of India (up 0.9%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.88%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Godrej Industries added 2.21% after the company's management committee of the board has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 550 crore, in two series on private placement basis

Gujarat Fluorochemicals rallied 4.31% after the company's board approved the allotment of 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 50 crore, on private placement basis.

Satin Creditcare Network rose 1.15% after the company announced that its board will meet on 23 March 2023 to consider raising funds through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

