Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.98%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.98% at 2824.55 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 9.15%, Punjab National Bank added 8.11% and Bank of Baroda jumped 4.85%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 122.00% over last one year compared to the 57.09% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 3.89% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.76% to close at 18477.05 while the SENSEX added 0.75% to close at 61765.59 today.

