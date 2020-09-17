Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.70%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.70% at 222.5 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd slipped 3.98%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd dropped 2.97% and Sunteck Realty Ltd shed 2.82%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 6.23% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.38% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.76% to close at 11516.1 while the SENSEX is down 0.82% to close at 38979.85 today.

