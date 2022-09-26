Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.25%, NIFTY Crashes 1.80%

Nifty Realty index closed down 4.25% at 418.2 today. The index has slipped 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 5.85%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 5.23% and Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 5.10%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 17.00% over last one year compared to the 4.69% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 4.13% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 3.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.80% to close at 17016.3 while the SENSEX has slid 1.64% to close at 57145.22 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)