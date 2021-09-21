Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.57%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.57% at 419.15 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 9.24%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 5.80% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 4.87%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 96.00% over last one year compared to the 56.10% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 2.55% and Nifty IT index increased 1.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.95% to close at 17562 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.88% to close at 59005.27 today.

