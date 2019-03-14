Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.21%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.21% at 251.8 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 6.15%, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 5.82% and DLF Ltd gained 5.05%.
The Nifty Realty index has decreased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 8.96% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 0.93% and Nifty Metal index increased 0.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 11343.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 37754.89 today.
