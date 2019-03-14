Market trims gains

Key indices hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade. At 11:19 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 35.18 points or 0.09% at 37,787.35. The was up 2.60 points or 0.02% at 11,344.30. Telecom stocks saw mixed trend.

Domestic stocks drifted higher in early trade on buying demand in pivotals. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.18%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was off 0.01%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1007 shares rose and 1148 shares fell. A total of 119 shares were unchanged.

shed 0.18% to Rs 2,222. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2,247.25 in intraday trade.

Telecom stocks saw mixed trend. (up 1.01%) and (up 0.29%) rose. MTNL (down 0.44%), (Maharashtra) (down 4.62%) and (down 3.05%) fell.

Shares of rose 0.45%. is a provider of and is a unit of

rose 3.26% after the company announced commissioning 30 megawatts power plant at DSCL Sugar Hariawan unit in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading higher. U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, as investors parsed economic data that included stronger-than-expected durable goods orders and further signs that inflation remains subdued.

The Commerce Department report also showed core capital orders, a key measure of business investment, rising 0.8% in January after falling sharply the two months previous.

In Europe, the on Wednesday voted against a no-deal Brexit, a day after lawmakers rejected Theresa May's revised Brexit deal in a 242-391 vote. On Thursday, they will decide on whether to request an extension to the March 29 deadline to reach a trade agreement with the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)