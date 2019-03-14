Market hovers in small range

Stocks hovered in a small range in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 19.66 points or 0.05% at 37,771.83. The index was up 0.90 points or 0.01% at 11,342.60.

Domestic stocks drifted higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade. Key indices hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade. Indices reversed trend in afternoon trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.24%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.15%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1155 shares rose and 1468 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight (RIL) rose 0.26% at Rs 1,350.25. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,361.45 in intraday today, 14 March 2019.

gained 2.23%. said that its wholly owned subsidiary has increased its shareholding in PJSC Biosintez, Russia, by purchasing 33,958 shares (30221 ordinary shares and 3737 preferred shares) equivalent to 11.86% of under mandatory tender offer. Post completion of this purchase of shares, the total holding of wholly owned subsidiary company increased from 85.10% to 96.96% in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

rose 1.26% after the company said it procured export order worth Rs 1079 crore. said the order has been procured beating global competition from a and stockist of for further distribution to the global markets. The order is to be completed by June 2019.

On the macro front, the annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.93% (provisional) for the month of February 2019 (over February 2018) as compared to 2.76% (provisional) for the previous month and 2.74% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Build up rate in the financial year so far was 2.75% compared to a build up rate of 2.56% in the corresponding period of the previous year. The data was released during market hours today, 14 March 2019.

Overseas, European shares rose Thursday after the voted to reject a disorderly The on Wednesday voted against a no-deal Brexit, a day after lawmakers rejected Theresa May's revised deal in a 242-391 vote. On Thursday, they will decide on whether to request an extension to the March 29 deadline to reach a trade agreement with the

Most Asian stocks were trading higher after the agreed to changes in a deal ahead of a vote in the on a divorce agreement. U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, as investors parsed economic data that included stronger-than-expected durable goods orders and further signs that remains subdued.

The Commerce Department report also showed core capital orders, a key measure of business investment, rising 0.8% in January after falling sharply the two months previous.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)