Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 4.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.89%

Nifty Realty index ended up 4.06% at 403.6 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd rose 8.91%, DLF Ltd jumped 6.87% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 6.09%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 7.94% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 3.88% and Nifty Media index increased 3.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.89% to close at 16661.4 while the SENSEX increased 1.90% to close at 55925.74 today.

