Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 4.93%, NIFTY climbs 1.56%

Nifty Realty index ended up 4.93% at 194.75 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd rose 9.43%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 8.33% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 7.12%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 17.45% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 3.28% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 3.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.56% to close at 9979.1 while the SENSEX increased 1.57% to close at 33825.53 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)