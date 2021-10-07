Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 6.16%

Nifty Realty index ended up 6.16% at 532.65 today. The index has added 27.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd jumped 16.64%, Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 9.30% and Godrej Properties Ltd rose 8.30%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 145.00% over last one year compared to the 51.55% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 4.39% and Nifty Consumption index added 1.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.82% to close at 17790.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.82% to close at 59677.83 today.

