Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.47%

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.47% at 287.5 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 12.40%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 3.16% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 1.96%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 7.00% over last one year compared to the 11.76% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 0.99% and Nifty Energy index increased 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.38% to close at 11910.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.33% to close at 39816.48 today.

