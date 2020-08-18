Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.04%, NIFTY jumps 1.23%

Nifty Realty index closed up 4.04% at 217.6 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 8.01%, Sobha Ltd rose 7.97% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 7.60%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 18.00% over last one year compared to the 3.00% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 2.20% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.23% to close at 11385.35 while the SENSEX added 1.26% to close at 38528.32 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)