Quint Digital Media secures project from Google Asia Pacific

Quint Digital Media has been awarded a contract by Google Asia Pacific to support journalistic efforts to fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunization process in India.
A broad collaborative project led by The Quint in India will seek to source hyper-local misinformation and distribute fact checks through a grassroots network of rural women.
The project was selected through an extensive review process.
