R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 221.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 196.30 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 221.56% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 196.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales196.30152.20 29 OPM %8.824.52 -PBDT23.178.80 163 PBT18.865.51 242 NP12.383.85 222

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:52 IST

