R Systems International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Patspin India Ltd, AMJ Land Holdings Ltd and Provogue (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 July 2019.

R Systems International Ltd spiked 16.71% to Rs 47.85 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1907 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd soared 15.20% to Rs 56.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3381 shares in the past one month.

Patspin India Ltd surged 11.45% to Rs 9.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1176 shares in the past one month.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd added 11.28% to Rs 18.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Provogue (India) Ltd exploded 9.74% to Rs 1.69. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8785 shares in the past one month.

