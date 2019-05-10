Cybertech Systems & Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 26.33 crore

Net profit of & Software reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 222.71% to Rs 10.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 96.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

26.3321.1596.7687.0522.37-5.7713.983.737.29-0.1918.789.535.58-1.7412.213.954.70-1.3910.233.17

