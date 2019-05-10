Cybertech Systems & Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 26.33 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 222.71% to Rs 10.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 96.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26.3321.15 24 96.7687.05 11 OPM %22.37-5.77 -13.983.73 - PBDT7.29-0.19 LP 18.789.53 97 PBT5.58-1.74 LP 12.213.95 209 NP4.70-1.39 LP 10.233.17 223
