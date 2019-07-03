Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Provogue (India) Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd and Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2019.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 111.65 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3766 shares in the past one month.

Provogue (India) Ltd surged 19.38% to Rs 1.54. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8172 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd spiked 17.06% to Rs 29.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22789 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd jumped 14.93% to Rs 46.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2554 shares in the past one month.

Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd spurt 13.86% to Rs 62.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1397 shares in the past one month.

