Cybertech Systems & Software reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 15.08 crore

Net profit of & Software reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.12% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 53.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

15.0811.9953.8251.0723.34-14.0112.972.084.91-0.6612.217.333.66-1.787.492.742.79-1.435.511.96

