Cybertech Systems & Software reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 15.08 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 181.12% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 53.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.0811.99 26 53.8251.07 5 OPM %23.34-14.01 -12.972.08 - PBDT4.91-0.66 LP 12.217.33 67 PBT3.66-1.78 LP 7.492.74 173 NP2.79-1.43 LP 5.511.96 181
