Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 224.24% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 24.70 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 224.24% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.7022.50 10 OPM %16.286.09 -PBDT5.512.90 90 PBT3.831.33 188 NP3.210.99 224
