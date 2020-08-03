JUST IN
Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Radaan Mediaworks (I) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.48% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net Loss of Radaan Mediaworks (I) reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.48% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.62% to Rs 10.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.217.21 -55 10.2028.04 -64 OPM %-92.21-108.18 --68.24-22.11 - PBDT-3.37-8.08 58 -8.19-7.26 -13 PBT-3.65-8.19 55 -8.76-7.77 -13 NP-3.46-8.24 58 -8.79-7.97 -10

