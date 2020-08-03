Future Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.50% to Rs 246.13 crore

Net loss of Future Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.50% to Rs 246.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 325.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 61.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 1140.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1228.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

